iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

IVW opened at $107.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

