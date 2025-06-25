Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Reduced by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,987 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 5.7% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $175,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

PM stock opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.86 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $287.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

