iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.03. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 5,402,723 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
