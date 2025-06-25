Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0091 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 769.5% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00105.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCT opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.10.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

