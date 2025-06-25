Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,074 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

