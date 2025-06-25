Head-To-Head Review: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Traws Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Traws Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Traws Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -85.42% -85.90% -61.06% Traws Pharma -15,245.81% N/A -193.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Traws Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $5.41 million 1.49 -$5.98 million ($2.32) -1.36 Traws Pharma $230,000.00 36.99 -$166.52 million ($32.81) -0.05

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Traws Pharma. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Traws Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traws Pharma has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats Traws Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods IBS, that uses a simple blood sample to identify patient-specific foods which may alleviate irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; and H. Pylori diagnostic test that indicates if a patient is infected with the H. Pylori bacteria. In addition, it develops products to indicate if a person has been infected by COVID-19. Biomerica, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza. It is also developing narazaciclib, a multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with cancer, with or without co-administration of letrozole to define the recommended phase 2 dose for further development in endometrial cancer; and oral rigosertib, which is administered alone or in combination for investigation in various cancers. The company was formerly known as Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Traws Pharma, Inc. in April 2024. Traws Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

