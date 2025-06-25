Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERFSF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eurofins Scient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Eurofins Scient Stock Down 0.7%

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

ERFSF stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eurofins Scient has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

