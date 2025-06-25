Luckin Coffee (LKNCY) & Its Rivals Financial Survey

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luckin Coffee and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion $401.71 million 22.06 Luckin Coffee Competitors $45.20 billion $1.30 billion -4.58

Luckin Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee. Luckin Coffee is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 9.58% 36.55% 17.85% Luckin Coffee Competitors 1.97% -5.13% -0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luckin Coffee rivals beat Luckin Coffee on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

