Gray Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gray Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

