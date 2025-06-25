Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sylvest Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after buying an additional 1,115,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after buying an additional 589,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 542,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 536,166 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

