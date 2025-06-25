Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

