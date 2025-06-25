Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

