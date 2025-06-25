Bessemer Group Inc. Has $113.61 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of DoorDash worth $113,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 150.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 695.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 306.72 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $238.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,903,988.40. This represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,559 shares of company stock valued at $66,306,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.