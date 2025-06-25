FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.6 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.6 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day moving average of $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

