Edmp Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.