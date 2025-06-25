DORVAL Corp Purchases 2,156 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DORVAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DORVAL Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $72.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

