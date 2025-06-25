Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $459.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.76. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $532.76.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.