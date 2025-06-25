Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 76.1% increase from Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKU opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $32.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:BRKU – Free Report) by 350.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.95% of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Berkshire Hathaway Stock. BRKU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

