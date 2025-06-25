Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.1%

AAPD opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.