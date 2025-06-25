Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.1%

AAPD opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.