Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.1%
AAPD opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.
About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Oracle Stock Boils Higher, $300 Price Target in Sight
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.