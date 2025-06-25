Cosmos Health (COSM) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cosmos Health has a beta of 5.33, meaning that its stock price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Health’s peers have a beta of 0.53, meaning that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $54.43 million -$16.18 million -0.41 Cosmos Health Competitors $1.08 billion $58.12 million -5.66

Profitability

Cosmos Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Health. Cosmos Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cosmos Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -28.26% -17.25% -8.57% Cosmos Health Competitors -19,883.09% -91.83% -26.01%

Summary

Cosmos Health beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.