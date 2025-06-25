Analyzing HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) & Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) and HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Insperity has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 0.95% 52.17% 2.87% HAYS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Insperity and HAYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Insperity and HAYS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 1 2 0 0 1.67 HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insperity presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than HAYS.

Dividends

Insperity pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Insperity pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insperity has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Insperity is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insperity and HAYS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $6.58 billion 0.34 $91.00 million $1.68 35.67 HAYS $8.75 billion 0.18 -$6.17 million N/A N/A

Insperity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HAYS.

Summary

Insperity beats HAYS on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About HAYS

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

