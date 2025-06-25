Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 414,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.03.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

