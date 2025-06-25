Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,413,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Get Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQIN opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF

The Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk. EQIN was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.