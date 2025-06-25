Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,558.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,946 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

