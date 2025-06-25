Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Increased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

