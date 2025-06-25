iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

