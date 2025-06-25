Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after acquiring an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after acquiring an additional 41,430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.