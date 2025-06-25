Best Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

Invesco QQQ, Mastercard, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, and CME Group are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities representing ownership in banks and other depository institutions, entitling shareholders to dividends and any residual claim on assets. Their performance is heavily influenced by interest-rate movements and credit-market conditions, since banks earn profits primarily through net interest margins and loan quality. Investors often use bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $526.83. 61,548,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,635,178. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.28.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.55 on Friday, reaching $532.18. 8,202,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,641. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.74. 13,904,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,728. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 64,519,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,802,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CME Group (CME)

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

CME stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.99. 10,636,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

