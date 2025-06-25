RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.84%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

