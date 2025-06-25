Critical Survey: Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 1 20 1 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus price target of $228.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,286.63%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Take-Two Interactive Software.

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Super League Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.63 billion 7.65 -$4.48 billion ($25.39) -9.57 Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.23 -$16.64 million ($1.84) -2.28

Super League Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -79.50% 3.74% 1.53% Super League Enterprise -105.13% -1,169.11% -124.84%

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

