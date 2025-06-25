Best Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – June 22nd

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable growth, and often regular dividend payments. Named after the highest-value poker chip, they are generally viewed as lower-risk investments. Investors include them in portfolios for their combination of financial strength and income consistency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,151. Karman has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,097. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 11,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.07 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.56 and a 200 day moving average of $217.74.

