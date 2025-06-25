Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.1% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $219.41 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.