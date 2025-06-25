Balance Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVE stock opened at $193.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

