Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 176,024 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

