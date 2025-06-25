Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 11,888 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Amundi increased its position in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $155.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

