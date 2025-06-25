Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,131 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $706,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

