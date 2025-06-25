HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

