U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

