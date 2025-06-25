Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $340.47 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.07, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.87 and its 200-day moving average is $331.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.58.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

