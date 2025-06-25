Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – June 22nd

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen, and Abbott Laboratories are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market prescription drugs, vaccines, and other medical therapies. Investors in these stocks gain equity exposure to firms whose value is influenced by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles, and healthcare policy changes. Because of this, pharmaceutical stocks often exhibit volatility tied to scientific breakthroughs and industry-specific developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $21.61 on Friday, reaching $763.43. 6,197,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,639. The stock has a market cap of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $79.24. 33,825,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041,534. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $108.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,266,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,149,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $327.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.70. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,283,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989,833. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Amgen stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.33. 6,801,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,791. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.82 and a 200-day moving average of $286.02.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. 11,316,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,647. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $231.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

