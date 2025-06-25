Field & Main Bank Buys 685 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

