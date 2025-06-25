iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

