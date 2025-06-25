waypoint wealth counsel Acquires 2,184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

waypoint wealth counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $236.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

