Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Financial Life Planners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VNQ stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

