S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 329 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $517.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

