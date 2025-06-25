White Pine Investment CO Has $12.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after acquiring an additional 104,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.