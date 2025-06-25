573 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $590.25 and a 200 day moving average of $594.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

