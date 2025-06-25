Cvfg LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Cvfg LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

