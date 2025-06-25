SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Financial Life Planners

Financial Life Planners raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of Financial Life Planners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Life Planners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,579 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after purchasing an additional 253,320 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $430.79 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

