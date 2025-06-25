International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,064 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $170.41 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.40.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

